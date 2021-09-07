Kia Sonet and Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000

- Kia India has hiked the prices of both, petrol and diesel variants of the Seltos and Sonet

- Prices of the Carnival remain unchanged

Kia India has discreetly increased the prices of the Sonet and Seltos by up to Rs 20,000, depending on the variant. The company has not changed the prices of the Carnival MPV, although the model is expected to receive an update in the form of a new variant, details of which are available here.

The prices of all the petrol-powered Sonet models have been hiked by Rs 10,000, excluding the top-end GTX+ automatic variant, which remains unchanged. The diesel line-up of the sub-four metre SUV is costlier by Rs 20,000, while the HTK+ manual is the only variant to receive a hike of Rs 10,000.

Kia has hiked the prices of the Seltos 1.5-litre petrol variants by Rs 10,000 while the diesel variants have witnessed a hike of Rs 20,000. The prices of the entry-level HTE petrol remain unchanged, while there is no hike for the recently introduced X-Line variant.