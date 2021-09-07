CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Sonet and Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    398 Views
    Kia Sonet and Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000

    - Kia India has hiked the prices of both, petrol and diesel variants of the Seltos and Sonet

    - Prices of the Carnival remain unchanged

    Kia India has discreetly increased the prices of the Sonet and Seltos by up to Rs 20,000, depending on the variant. The company has not changed the prices of the Carnival MPV, although the model is expected to receive an update in the form of a new variant, details of which are available here.

    The prices of all the petrol-powered Sonet models have been hiked by Rs 10,000, excluding the top-end GTX+ automatic variant, which remains unchanged. The diesel line-up of the sub-four metre SUV is costlier by Rs 20,000, while the HTK+ manual is the only variant to receive a hike of Rs 10,000.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia has hiked the prices of the Seltos 1.5-litre petrol variants by Rs 10,000 while the diesel variants have witnessed a hike of Rs 20,000. The prices of the entry-level HTE petrol remain unchanged, while there is no hike for the recently introduced X-Line variant.

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC - Picture gallery

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Sonet Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5955 Views
    0 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 23rd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.87 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.31 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.76 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.03 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.65 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5955 Views
    0 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet and Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000