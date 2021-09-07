CarWale
    2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC - Picture gallery

    Gajanan Kashikar

    2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC - Picture gallery

    The Mercedes-Maybach GLS comes with an ocean of Maybach-exclusive features. It is truly the epitome of gracious motoring. Today, we closely take a look at the design and interior of the Maybach-GLS and find out why it is so spectacular.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Maybach-GLS stands out from the standard GLS model in every aspect. To begin with, the front end has a distinctive and enormous grille with 28 thin vertical chrome slats equally divided by a fairly thick piece of chrome bar. It also wears Maybach lettering and more importantly, there is a Mercedes-Benz emblem on the bonnet. The bumper also features a large grid-patterned air intake and an underbody skid plate; everything rich in chrome.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Front View

    Moreover, the side windows get a single chrome frame while the B-pillars are finished entirely in chrome. There are Maybach emblems located on each D-pillar. In addition, the roof rails and alloy wheels have a glossy finish too. Being a Maybach, it comes with huge 22-inch tyres as standard. Meanwhile, there are fancy retractable footboards that pop out when you open any door.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Rear View

    At the back, some important elements continue to bear the chrome treatment. There are two parallel horizontal chrome bars - the first one is located above the tail lamps while the other one is just below the bootlid. Additionally, a thick bulging high-gloss chrome section surrounds the chrome exhaust tips. The standard GLS also gets similar chrome inserts but the Maybach-GLS takes it to the next level. If you would like to learn more about this classy SUV, please do read our first drive review of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 here.

    Moving on, Mercedes-Benz has created a fabulous interior for the GLS and the one in the Maybach is a step forward. In fact, the cabin is the real essence of any Maybach vehicle. Every inch of its interior is draped in expensive Nappa leather while a few parts feature open-pore wood inlay. This expensive Maybach also gets fluffier cushions in the rear.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Dashboard

    The rear seating arrangement is no less than fancy first-class style seats. Being in the rear in the Maybach GLS 600 always reminds you of living in the lap of luxury. From individual screens to a portable refrigerator; Mercedes provides all the bells and whistles for the comfort of the rear passengers.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Rear Seats

    The portable refrigerator can hold a couple bottles of champagne and two champagne flutes too. Meanwhile, the rear centre console features two champagne flute holders, two cup holders with cold and hot temperature switches and a small MBUX tablet that lets you control almost every function of this GLS. Other features include heated/ventilation and massage functions for all four seats, two foldable trays in the rear and two separate MBUX touchscreens.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Rear Seats

    Picture credits - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    ₹ 2.43 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Kia Sonet and Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs 20,000
     Next 
    Mahindra logs cumulative sales of 30,585 units in August 2021

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.76 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.04 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.80 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.76 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.90 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.81 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.92 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.69 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.73 Crore

