2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC - Picture gallery

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS comes with an ocean of Maybach-exclusive features. It is truly the epitome of gracious motoring. Today, we closely take a look at the design and interior of the Maybach-GLS and find out why it is so spectacular.

The Maybach-GLS stands out from the standard GLS model in every aspect. To begin with, the front end has a distinctive and enormous grille with 28 thin vertical chrome slats equally divided by a fairly thick piece of chrome bar. It also wears Maybach lettering and more importantly, there is a Mercedes-Benz emblem on the bonnet. The bumper also features a large grid-patterned air intake and an underbody skid plate; everything rich in chrome.

Moreover, the side windows get a single chrome frame while the B-pillars are finished entirely in chrome. There are Maybach emblems located on each D-pillar. In addition, the roof rails and alloy wheels have a glossy finish too. Being a Maybach, it comes with huge 22-inch tyres as standard. Meanwhile, there are fancy retractable footboards that pop out when you open any door.

At the back, some important elements continue to bear the chrome treatment. There are two parallel horizontal chrome bars - the first one is located above the tail lamps while the other one is just below the bootlid. Additionally, a thick bulging high-gloss chrome section surrounds the chrome exhaust tips. The standard GLS also gets similar chrome inserts but the Maybach-GLS takes it to the next level. If you would like to learn more about this classy SUV, please do read our first drive review of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 here.

Moving on, Mercedes-Benz has created a fabulous interior for the GLS and the one in the Maybach is a step forward. In fact, the cabin is the real essence of any Maybach vehicle. Every inch of its interior is draped in expensive Nappa leather while a few parts feature open-pore wood inlay. This expensive Maybach also gets fluffier cushions in the rear.

The rear seating arrangement is no less than fancy first-class style seats. Being in the rear in the Maybach GLS 600 always reminds you of living in the lap of luxury. From individual screens to a portable refrigerator; Mercedes provides all the bells and whistles for the comfort of the rear passengers.

The portable refrigerator can hold a couple bottles of champagne and two champagne flutes too. Meanwhile, the rear centre console features two champagne flute holders, two cup holders with cold and hot temperature switches and a small MBUX tablet that lets you control almost every function of this GLS. Other features include heated/ventilation and massage functions for all four seats, two foldable trays in the rear and two separate MBUX touchscreens.

