    Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio low and top-spec variants spotted testing

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be introduced by the end of this year

    - Will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains

    Just like the XUV700, there have been numerous spy images of the upcoming new generation Scorpio. The SUV has been in the development and testing phase for quite some time now. This time around we have a fresh set of images of what appears to be the base trim being tested alongside the top-spec variant. Here’s more about it.

    The upcoming Scorpio will be a big step up over the outgoing model. While it will retain its imposing road presence, the new Scorpio will be wider and better proportioned. The two test mules seen in the images appear to be the base and top-spec variants of the high-riding SUV. While one prototype gets cut out for fog lamps in the camouflaged sheet, the same spot on the other one is concealed. Furthermore, the higher-spec model is likely to get LED headlamps along with daytime running lights.

    Based on the previous sightings of the Scorpio, we can confirm that the new-generation Scorpio will be equipped with an electric sunroof, roof-mounted speakers, front-facing third-row seats, and automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system. To know more about it, click here.

    Under the hood, the Scorpio is likely to be powered by 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines with both manual and automatic gearboxes. We also expect Mahindra to offer an all-wheel-drive option for the higher variants. 

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
