New Tata Tigor EV first-drive review and video to go live tomorrow

Last month, Tata Motors launched the most affordable electric vehicle in the country in the form of the Tigor EV. Undercutting its SUV counterpart, the Nexon EV by Rs2 lakh, it gets the styling derived from its ICE derivative along with the brand’s Ziptron technology. We have sampled the Tata Tigor EV and our first-drive review is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 8 am.

Offered with two colour options – Teal Blue and Daytona Grey, the Tigor EV can be had in three trims – XE, XM, and XZ+. The tri-arrow pattern and blue highlights on the blanked-out front grille, alloy wheels, and bumpers are unique to the Tigor EV and help accentuate the electric character of the compact sedan. To know more about the Tigor EV, click here.

Although being an EV, the Tigor is loaded with features to the brim. It gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also on the list are automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, push start/stop button, cooled glovebox, a reverse parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. You can know about the variant-wise features, here.

The power is sourced from a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that generates 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. It supports CCS2 charging and can also be charged using a 15A plug point in approximately 8.5 hours from zero to 80 per cent. Stay tuned as we tell you more about the Tigor EV in our full-fledged review tomorrow.