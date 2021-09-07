CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Tata Tigor EV first-drive review and video to go live tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,071 Views
    New Tata Tigor EV first-drive review and video to go live tomorrow

    - Available in three trims and dual-tone exterior paint

    - Powered by a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack

    Last month, Tata Motors launched the most affordable electric vehicle in the country in the form of the Tigor EV. Undercutting its SUV counterpart, the Nexon EV by Rs2 lakh, it gets the styling derived from its ICE derivative along with the brand’s Ziptron technology. We have sampled the Tata Tigor EV and our first-drive review is scheduled to go live tomorrow at 8 am. 

    Grille

    Offered with two colour options – Teal Blue and Daytona Grey, the Tigor EV can be had in three trims – XE, XM, and XZ+. The tri-arrow pattern and blue highlights on the blanked-out front grille, alloy wheels, and bumpers are unique to the Tigor EV and help accentuate the electric character of the compact sedan. To know more about the Tigor EV, click here.

    Dashboard

    Although being an EV, the Tigor is loaded with features to the brim. It gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also on the list are automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, push start/stop button, cooled glovebox, a reverse parking camera, a digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. You can know about the variant-wise features, here

    Dashboard

    The power is sourced from a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack that generates 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. It supports CCS2 charging and can also be charged using a 15A plug point in approximately 8.5 hours from zero to 80 per cent. Stay tuned as we tell you more about the Tigor EV in our full-fledged review tomorrow.

    Tata Tigor EV Image
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai showcases FCEV sportscar along with next-gen fuel cell technology
     Next 
    Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio low and top-spec variants spotted testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tigor EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Tata Tigor EV Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Tigor EV Right Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Tigor EV Left Front Three Quarter
    • Tata Tigor EV Left Front Three Quarter
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31646 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 23rd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tigor EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.72 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.79 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.19 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.34 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.71 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.34 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    31646 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Tigor EV first-drive review and video to go live tomorrow