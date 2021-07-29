CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied with roof-mounted speakers and a sunroof

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,655 Views
    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied with roof-mounted speakers and a sunroof

    - 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to arrive with petrol and diesel powertrains

    - The model will be launched in FY21-22

    Mahindra continues testing the next-gen Scorpio ahead of its launch that will take place in FY21-22. New spy shots emerged on the web give us a look at the interior of the upcoming model, revealing new features.

    Sunroof/Moonroof

    As seen in the spy images, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will come equipped with roof-mounted speakers and an electric sunroof. Elsewhere, we can notice dual-tone beige and black upholstery, brown seats, an all-black centre console, leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, as well as multiple knobs and buttons on the centre console.

    Exterior highlights of the new Mahindra Scorpio could include a new multi-slat grille, new headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs on the lower end of the bumper, all-new front and rear bumpers, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, new vertically positioned LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Steering Wheel

    Powertrain options on the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio could include a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit are likely to be available at launch. The Scorpio is a part of the company’s plans to launch nine new models in India by 2026, and you can read all about it here.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Chevrolet monsoon camp to begin next week
     Next 
    Tata Motors likely to hike prices of passenger vehicles from next week

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra New Scorpio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra New Scorpio Exterior

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied with roof-mounted speakers and a sunroof