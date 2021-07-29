New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied with roof-mounted speakers and a sunroof

- 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to arrive with petrol and diesel powertrains

- The model will be launched in FY21-22

Mahindra continues testing the next-gen Scorpio ahead of its launch that will take place in FY21-22. New spy shots emerged on the web give us a look at the interior of the upcoming model, revealing new features.

As seen in the spy images, the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio will come equipped with roof-mounted speakers and an electric sunroof. Elsewhere, we can notice dual-tone beige and black upholstery, brown seats, an all-black centre console, leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel, a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, as well as multiple knobs and buttons on the centre console.

Exterior highlights of the new Mahindra Scorpio could include a new multi-slat grille, new headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs on the lower end of the bumper, all-new front and rear bumpers, new multi-spoke alloy wheels, new vertically positioned LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio could include a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. A six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit are likely to be available at launch. The Scorpio is a part of the company’s plans to launch nine new models in India by 2026, and you can read all about it here.

