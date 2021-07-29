CarWale
    Chevrolet monsoon camp to begin next week

    Ninad Ambre

    Chevrolet monsoon camp to begin next week

    - Service camp scheduled between 2-6 August

    - All Chevrolet car owners can avail benefits

    - Second phase will complete next week

    General Motors will be conducting the second phase of its Chevrolet Monsoon Camp starting next week. Customers who wish to avail of benefits of this service camp can do the same between 2 to 6 August, 2021.

    All Chevrolet car owners can get their cars washed and inspected through a scheduled check-up camp. In addition, the company has formulated various offers for the benefit of its customers. This includes discounts on accessories and even value-added services.

    The carmaker completed the first phase of this monsoon service camp between 14 to 18 July this year. All Chevrolet customers can still register at the nearest authorised service centre for this second phase. For more information, they can visit the official website or reach out on the helpline number - 1800 208 8080.

    Though the production of new Chevrolet cars has stopped in India, General Motors continues to cater to their customers. It's a great initiative as this camp will be conducted across all its authorised outlets spread across the country. Such after-market sales services are important to not just support customers, but also enhance their car ownership experience.

    Chevrolet Beat
