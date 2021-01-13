General Motors reveals new brand logo

- GM to focus on developing its electric vehicle line-up

- Launched new website on 11 January, 2021

General Motors, the parent company of Chevrolet and several other sub-brands has unveiled a new brand logo replacing the original ‘GM’ name which had remained unchanged over the decades. GM states that the new logo represents the brand’s new initiative – ‘Everything In’ which emphasises the development of new EV technology.

The revealed logo retains the alphabets in lower-case with a new vibrant blue hue which signifies the brand’s aim for zero-emissions future and the energy of the Ultium platform. As per the company, the letter ‘m’ denotes the shape of an electrical plug while the underline acts as a link to the older logos.

The announced campaign will focus on accelerating the EV adoption by the new generation of buyers. It has also invested $27 billion in EV and AV products and plans to launch 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025. The future vehicles will be underpinned by the new Ultium platform. General Motors has also launched a new website – GM.com on 11 January, 2021.

According to Sharon Gauci, GM executive director of Global Industrial Design: “This was a project our team took so personally, not just for ourselves but for the 164,000 employees this logo represents. At every step we wanted to be intentional and deliberate because this logo signifies creative and innovative thinking across the global General Motors family.”