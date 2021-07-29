MG One SUV images revealed ahead of global debut

- To be offered in two trims – Fashionable and Sporty

- Global debut tomorrow

MG Motor has revealed the first clear images of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the MG One. Ahead of its global premiere that is scheduled for tomorrow, the One is aimed to debut the brand’s new architecture and design language.

The MG One can be seen in two exterior shades that the carmaker likes to call Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green. The two hues also describe the two appearances that are termed – Fashionable and Sporty trims. Talking about its appearance, the One looks fresh with the new front grille that MG says has a three-dimensional design. While the radial pattern on the Fashionable version gives it an aggressive look, the one on the Sporty is comparatively subtle and sophisticated. The grille is flanked by the sharper-looking LED headlamps with integrated DRLs.

Built on the new and versatile SIGMA platform, the One gets a sloping roofline with a distinct pattern on the D-pillar and a chrome border above the window line. Further, the silver roof rails, the protruding rear haunches, and the plastic cladding on the arches and the side body make the SUV look more athletic and brawny.

At the rear is the sporty-looking contrast black spoiler with a cutout. Besides that, the posterior looks rather simple with the split LED tail lamps, a boot-mounted number plate recess, and a touch of plastic cladding on the rear bumper.

The images and the details as to the interior have not been divulged by MG at the moment. However, we expect it to be revealed tomorrow along with the technical specifications and other finer details.

The MG One is unlike to grace the Indian shores in recent times. However, MG Motor India is most likely to introduce the ICE derivative of the ZS EV in India by the end of this year taking the portfolio to a total of five models – the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and the Gloster.