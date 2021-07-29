CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG One SUV images revealed ahead of global debut

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    749 Views
    MG One SUV images revealed ahead of global debut

    - To be offered in two trims – Fashionable and Sporty

    - Global debut tomorrow

    MG Motor has revealed the first clear images of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the MG One. Ahead of its global premiere that is scheduled for tomorrow, the One is aimed to debut the brand’s new architecture and design language. 

    Front View

    The MG One can be seen in two exterior shades that the carmaker likes to call Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green. The two hues also describe the two appearances that are termed – Fashionable and Sporty trims. Talking about its appearance, the One looks fresh with the new front grille that MG says has a three-dimensional design. While the radial pattern on the Fashionable version gives it an aggressive look, the one on the Sporty is comparatively subtle and sophisticated. The grille is flanked by the sharper-looking LED headlamps with integrated DRLs.

    Left Side View

    Built on the new and versatile SIGMA platform, the One gets a sloping roofline with a distinct pattern on the D-pillar and a chrome border above the window line. Further, the silver roof rails, the protruding rear haunches, and the plastic cladding on the arches and the side body make the SUV look more athletic and brawny. 

    At the rear is the sporty-looking contrast black spoiler with a cutout. Besides that, the posterior looks rather simple with the split LED tail lamps, a boot-mounted number plate recess, and a touch of plastic cladding on the rear bumper. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The images and the details as to the interior have not been divulged by MG at the moment. However, we expect it to be revealed tomorrow along with the technical specifications and other finer details. 

    The MG One is unlike to grace the Indian shores in recent times. However, MG Motor India is most likely to introduce the ICE derivative of the ZS EV in India by the end of this year taking the portfolio to a total of five models – the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and the Gloster.

    MG ZS Petrol Image
    MG ZS Petrol
    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Bentley develops 22-inch carbon fibre wheels for Bentayga
     Next 
    Chevrolet monsoon camp to begin next week

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG ZS Petrol Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG ZS Petrol Left Front Three Quarter

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 13.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG One SUV images revealed ahead of global debut