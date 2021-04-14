CarWale
    Chevrolet India completes inspection of over 12,000 Cruze models under Takata airbag recall

    Jay Shah

    - 12,000 units of Cruze inspected under the recall

    - Cruze manufactured from 2009 to 2017 likely to be affected 

    Chevrolet India has announced that its aftersales team has completed the inspection and replacement for over 12,000 Cruze vehicles manufactured between 2009 to 2017 in the country that have been affected by the Takata airbag recall announced in February 2019. 

    Takata is a Japanese-based automotive parts company that announced a massive recall of vehicles of over 12 OEMs worldwide with faulty driver-side airbags that could deploy explosively due to a defect in the airbag’s inflator mechanism. 

    Chevrolet further appeals to its customers owning Cruze models to get their vehicles inspected and get the airbag replaced. The recall will be carried out free of cost at the brand’s authorised service operations. Customers can visit the OEM's official website or call 1800 208 8080 to verify if their vehicles are impacted under the recall. Presently, there are over 160 authorised service workshops pan-India in 134 cities. 

    Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operations Chevrolet India, said, “While our Aftersales teams at Chevrolet had contacted and completed the required inspections and replacement in over 12,000 vehicles affected by this recall over the past months, there are still a small number of customers who may not have had an opportunity to get their vehicles inspected.”

    Chevrolet Cruze
