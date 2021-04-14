Hyundai aiming to break into the premium SUV market with Alcazar

Hyundai is launching a new SUV in India, the Alcazar. It is the fifth SUV and with it, the automaker is now looking to break into the premium SUV market. This is a space where buyers are looking for family-oriented cars or a chauffeur-driven product, something that the Alcazar will offer, thanks to its seven-seat/six-seat nature.

We had a chance to sample a prototype of the Alcazar recently and while Hyundai has forbidden us from revealing the official interiors, their official sketches and information point to features like second-row seatback trays, multiple USB charging ports, dedicated second-row and third-row vents and even a full useable centre armrest for the six-seat version. We even expect dealer level accessories to include window blinds, rear screens, and maybe even external supports for the neck and back. Hyundai has after all always been known for its feature list and, at least on paper, what the Alcazar brings looks promising. We will give you the full details of the interiors once we get a chance to officially drive the car later this year. The engine range will be diverse too, with a new third-generation 2.0-litre petrol and Hyundai’s very diverse and popular 1.5-litre diesel. Both will be offered with six-speed AT and MT options.

In recent times Hyundai has received marvellous responses for the Venue and the Creta, the latter of which is the car that the Alcazar is based on and that’s expected to work in its favour on two fronts to move up the segment chain. The first is that the Creta is unarguably Hyundai’s most successful offering considering its pricing and positioning, a good base to start at.

The second is that Hyundai has always spread its cards out wide by having multiple offerings across segments to get collective volumes, call it if you will an appeal to a wider audience.

While its volumes for the present will come from its hatchbacks and to a lesser extent- sedans, SUVs will be the new volumes makers going forward. Hyundai’s vision is to have one SUV in each segment, thus the Alcazar and its position in the market.

The demand for bigger SUVs is growing in the nation and most hatchback and sedan car owners want to upgrade to a larger car. Similarly, Hyundai claims that the Verna and Creta customers want a more premium car that has a spacious second-row seat with an additional third row as well.

An SUV offers more ground clearance than any other cars and is easy to go over a speedbump or potholes. Moreover, a modern SUV features a luxurious cabin similar to a sedan with plenty of features and extra luggage space as well. Hyundai claims to offer every feature in its SUVs with extra space in the cabin.

The Alcazar will be Hyundai’s entry into the three-row SUV space where it will duke it out with the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, as well as the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. It is expected to be launched later this year and will be priced in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 19 lakh.