Mercedes-Benz A35 4MATIC – Why should you buy it?

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new A-Class Limousine in India. The compact premium sedan comes with three different variants, but this article is solely focussing on the AMG variant of the A-Class Limousine. The A35 4MATIC is the second AMG model that Mercedes-Benz is manufacturing in India after the GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé and therefore it is priced at Rs 57.24 lakh (ex-showroom). We tell you if this AMG saloon is worth the money it demands.

What’s good?

The A35 gets a special AMG exterior sports package that makes the car stand out from other A-Class Limousine models. This car has Mercedes-Benz adaptive multibeam LED headlamps with 18 individually controlled LEDs, which can automatically dim the beam if it detects oncoming traffic, change the throw depending on the speed, and even bend the light around corners.

It is offered with seven paint options – Polar White, Mojave Silver, Mountain Grey, Cosmos Black, Denim Blue, and Iridium Silver. The Sun Yellow colour you see in the images is a special one, available on request and at an extra cost. This variant features AMG 18-inch alloy wheels as well.

The cabin of this car has a distinctive design as compared to the ‘standard’ sedan. It gets AMG specific sports front seats with microfiber upholstery as well as a flat-bottomed Nappa leather steering wheel. Additionally, it features a 12-speaker Burmester surround sound system.

The A35 is offered with some extra features such as AMG adaptive suspension, Mercedes-signature 4MATIC AWD system, front and rear parking sensors, and active parking assist system.

The Mercedes-AMG A35 4MATIC is fun to drive, as our reviewers found out. It is nimble in the confines of the city and also loves being driven fast around corners. Besides, the car has all the bells and whistles similar to the A200 and A200d. Additionally, its compact size makes parking easier than other cars.

What isn’t so good?

Although the A35 is a fun to drive car, it is not the most powerful AMG line A-Class and therefore it does not provide the typical maniacal AMG experience. With an ultra-low ground clearance and absence of air suspension for lift assist, the A35 is not the most practical daily driver.

Powertrain

The A35 gets a 1,991cc in-line four-cylinder twin-scroll turbocharged engine mated to an AMG SpeedShift seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This engine produces 301bhp and 5,800rpm and 400Nm of torque between 3,000 and 4,000rpm. It can go from 0 to 100kmph in claimed 4.8 seconds. However, CarWale also tested the 0 to 100kmph time and it took 4.98 seconds (with the Launch Control active) to achieve the timing. Please do read our first-drive review of the Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 4MATIC here.