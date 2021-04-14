CarWale
    Next-gen non Competition model BMW M2 likely to make over 400bhp

    Sagar Bhanushali

    - Featuring new engine from the current M3/M4 albeit in a detuned state.  - Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a DCT.   

    Based on the spy photos sent to us in the past, the next-generation BMW 2-Series coupe will be a traditional BMW with old-school proportions and rear-wheel drive. And just as expected, it will be followed up by an M version, which we recently spotted on test outside Nurburgring in Germany. It appears to follow the classic M formula, too, simply pumping up the shape of the base car. 

    The most obvious sign that this is the M2 actually comes at the back of the car. Replacing the neatly integrated exhaust tips of the regular car are four gaping tailpipes poking out a pair of rectangular cut outs. It looks very much like the exhaust of the M3 and M4. Besides the big exhaust, there seems to be a slightly more pronounced lip spoiler on the trunk lid. 

    As for the rest of the car, the only other clearly visible changes are around the wheels. The fenders have been flared even further for an aggressive look and to make it easy to fit the wide wheels and tyres. This example is wearing what looks like production-ready wheels with a mesh or basket-weave inspired design. Behind them are drilled brake rotors and callipers painted in M blue. 

    We are expecting the 2-Series to be revealed in time for the 2022 model year. The M version could be revealed a few months after the regular versions. We are also expecting this standard version to make at least 405 horsepower which the current M2 Competition makes. As the outgoing model used a detuned version of the previous M3 and M4 engine, it would seem logical that the new M2 engine will be a detuned version of the new M3/M4 turbo straight-six. It could also get the six-speed manual transmission, in addition to the inevitable dual-clutch automatic. 

