Maruti Suzuki records over 1.57 lakh unit sales of S-CNG vehicles

- 1,57,954 units sold in FY2020-21

- The brand offers seven models with factory fitted CNG

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it sold over 1.57-lakh units of its S-CNG vehicles in FY2020-21. It is the highest ever sales recorded by the carmaker of its S-CNG range of models.

Presently, the factory fitted CNG lineup of Maruti Suzuki includes Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, S Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, and Tour S. The company also offers the Supper Carry commercial vehicle with the alternate fuel option. Between the FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the brand registered sales of over 70,000 units of its S-CNG cars. These figures jumped significantly to over one lakh units in the subsequent two financial years.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure. With the Government’s clear focus on expansion of CNG outlets in the country, we are confident of greater acceptance of factory-fitted CNG vehicles, even in challenging times.”