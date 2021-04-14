CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki records over 1.57 lakh unit sales of S-CNG vehicles

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    251 Views
    Maruti Suzuki records over 1.57 lakh unit sales of S-CNG vehicles

    - 1,57,954 units sold in FY2020-21

    - The brand offers seven models with factory fitted CNG

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it sold over 1.57-lakh units of its S-CNG vehicles in FY2020-21. It is the highest ever sales recorded by the carmaker of its S-CNG range of models. 

    Exterior

    Presently, the factory fitted CNG lineup of Maruti Suzuki includes Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, S Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, and Tour S. The company also offers the Supper Carry commercial vehicle with the alternate fuel option. Between the FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, the brand registered sales of over 70,000 units of its S-CNG cars. These figures jumped significantly to over one lakh units in the subsequent two financial years. 

    Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure. With the Government’s clear focus on expansion of CNG outlets in the country, we are confident of greater acceptance of factory-fitted CNG vehicles, even in challenging times.”

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 7.69 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Alto
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    • eeco
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • S-Presso
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra files trademark applications for XUV100, XUV400, XUV700, and XUV900 nameplates
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz A35 4MATIC – Why should you buy it?

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.94 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.61 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.95 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.57 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.45 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki records over 1.57 lakh unit sales of S-CNG vehicles