Kia Seltos X-Line teased; likely to be launched in India soon

- The Kia Seltos X-Line was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi

- The model is expected to be launched in the country soon

Kia India showcased a concept of the Seltos SUV last year at the Auto Expo 2020. The model, known as the X-Line Concept, has now been teased by the carmaker on its social media channels, hinting that the launch of the new variant could be right around the corner.

The Kia Seltos X-Line showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo featured a matte grey paint-job, orange inserts for the front and rear bumper, as well as blacked-out elements such as the grille, alloy wheels, bumper inserts, body cladding, spoiler, roof rails, and the ‘Seltos’ lettering on the hood and boot-lid.

Inside, the Kia Seltos X-Line concept featured an all-black interior theme and new seat upholstery with contrast red stitching. Feature highlights of the model included a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a leather-wrapped, multi-function, flat-bottom steering wheel, HUD, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and a sunroof.

We expect the Kia Seltos X-Line variant to be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains from the current offerings. These could include the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel mill. Transmission options are likely to include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit.