    Kia Seltos outsells Hyundai Creta in October 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    14,712 Views
    Kia Seltos outsells Hyundai Creta in October 2021

    - Kia Seltos registers 10,488-unit sales in October 

    - Hyundai Creta registers 6,455-unit sales in India last month

    Kia Seltos has emerged as a bestselling SUV in the country for the second consecutive month. The Kia Seltos has outsold Hyundai Creta by a considerable margin in India last month. Kia India sold 10,488 units of the Seltos in the country last month as compared to 8,900-unit sales in the same period in 2020, thereby registering a growth of 18 per cent. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta has registered 6,455-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 14,023-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 54 per cent drop in sales figures. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The global shortage of semiconductors has affected car sales across most of the major car manufacturers in the country. The effects are evident with the significant drop in sales numbers for the Hyundai Creta in the country. The shortage of electric components is likely to affect vehicle sales for a longer period. That said, with the ongoing festive mood in the country, the sales for the Hyundai Creta is likely to improve in November. 

    Mechanically, the Kia Seltos is available in two petrol and one diesel option. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 113bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual, iMT, and CVT options. The 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 138bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and DCT options. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine that produces 113bhp and 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The diesel engine can be had either in a six-speed manual or automatic torque converter.    

    Under the hood, the Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options, which include a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    700 units of Mahindra XUV700 delivered; bookings cross 70,000
     Next 
    Honda Cars India sells 8,108 units in October 2021

