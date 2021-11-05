700 units of Mahindra XUV700 delivered; bookings cross 70,000

- 14,000 units to be delivered by 14 January, 2021

- Deliveries of diesel versions to commence from November-end

Last week, Mahindra commenced the official deliveries of the newly launched Mahindra XUV700. It began with the deliveries of the special Gold Edition versions, details of which can be read here. The carmaker has now announced that a total of 700 units of the SUV have been delivered across the country.

Mahindra opened the bookings for the XUV700 on 7 October, 2021 and since then has managed to gather 70,000 bookings. The brand aims to deliver 14,000 XUV700s by 14 January, 2021 with diesel variants to be delivered from this month-end. The Mahindra XUV700 is available in broadly divided four trims – MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. The prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can read the variant-wise feature here.

The feature highlights of the XUV700 include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, dual screen-setup, six/seven-seat layout, flush-fitting door handles, ADAS functions, an air purifier, wireless charging, electric parking brake, connected car features, and more. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

Under the bulged bonnet, the XUV700 is plonked with two engines. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 197bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit can be had in two states of tune. While the higher specs will have a tuned output of 182bhp and peak torque of 420Nm (for manual variants) and 450Nm (automatic variants), the lower specs will put out a modest 153bhp and 360Nm torque. A six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard for both the guise along with an option of an all-wheel-drive setup.