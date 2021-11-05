CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    700 units of Mahindra XUV700 delivered; bookings cross 70,000

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    223 Views
    700 units of Mahindra XUV700 delivered; bookings cross 70,000

    - 14,000 units to be delivered by 14 January, 2021

    - Deliveries of diesel versions to commence from November-end

    Last week, Mahindra commenced the official deliveries of the newly launched Mahindra XUV700. It began with the deliveries of the special Gold Edition versions, details of which can be read here. The carmaker has now announced that a total of 700 units of the SUV have been delivered across the country. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mahindra opened the bookings for the XUV700 on 7 October, 2021 and since then has managed to gather 70,000 bookings. The brand aims to deliver 14,000 XUV700s by 14 January, 2021 with diesel variants to be delivered from this month-end. The Mahindra XUV700 is available in broadly divided four trims – MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. The prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can read the variant-wise feature here.

    Third Row Seats

    The feature highlights of the XUV700 include LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, dual screen-setup, six/seven-seat layout, flush-fitting door handles, ADAS functions, an air purifier, wireless charging, electric parking brake, connected car features, and more. We have driven the Mahindra XUV700 and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Dashboard

    Under the bulged bonnet, the XUV700 is plonked with two engines. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 197bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The 2.2-litre turbo diesel unit can be had in two states of tune. While the higher specs will have a tuned output of 182bhp and peak torque of 420Nm (for manual variants) and 450Nm (automatic variants), the lower specs will put out a modest 153bhp and 360Nm torque. A six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission are standard for both the guise along with an option of an all-wheel-drive setup. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Seltos outsells Hyundai Creta in October 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4219 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 15.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.04 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.40 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.20 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4219 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 700 units of Mahindra XUV700 delivered; bookings cross 70,000