    Tata Punch registers 8,453-unit sales in October 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    -  Tata Punch is the second bestselling model for the company in October 2021

    - Powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which generates 84bhp/113Nm

    Tata Motors recently announced the prices for its latest product, the Punch micro-SUV. In the first month alone, Tata Punch has registered 8,453-unit sales in October 2021. Interestingly, the Punch has also emerged in the list of top-10 models sold in the country last month. It is also worth noting that the Punch is the second bestseller for Tata Motors in India in October 2021. 

    Tata Punch is the first model to be based on the ALFA architecture. The micro-SUV is available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Depending on the variant, Tata Motors offers multiple customisation options, such as – Rhythm (optional on Pure and Adventure variants), Dazzle (optional on Accomplished variant), and iRA (optional on Creative variant) customisation options. To learn more about the Tata Punch in detail, click here

    Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which generates 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The vehicle offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. Furthermore, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which is particularly helpful in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. 

    For added convenience and to offer better fuel efficiency, the Punch offers features such as cruise control and Idle Start Stop mode, which automatically turns off the engine at signals and traffic.

    Tata Punch
