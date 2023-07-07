CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift unveiled - Top 5 interior highlights

    Haji Chakralwale

    Kia Seltos facelift unveiled - Top 5 interior highlights

    Kia has finally taken the wraps off the facelift version of its popular SUV, the Seltos. The bookings of the updated model will begin on 14 July followed by its price reveal soon. It will be offered in three main trim levels, namely, Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. In this article, we will look at the top five interior highlights of the new Kia Seltos facelift.

    Twin display setup 

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    One of the major upgrades on the inside is the look of the dashboard. Resembling the EV6, the new Seltos now comes equipped with a twin-display setup housing two 10.25-inch screens. One is for the touchscreen infotainment unit and the other one, positioned behind the steering wheel, is the new all-digital instrument cluster. 

    Redesigned centre console

    Kia Seltos Facelift Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Underneath the dual-screen setup, the centre console too has been redesigned. It now houses controls for new dual-zone climate control and a new gear level along with an electronic parking brake switch.

    Panoramic sunroof

    Kia Seltos Facelift Sunroof/Moonroof

    Unlike the outgoing version which had a smaller electrically adjustable sunroof, the new Seltos now comes equipped with a larger dual-pane panoramic sunroof like its Hyundai cousin, Creta.

    Features

    Kia Seltos Facelift Instrument Cluster

    In terms of features, the updated Seltos comes loaded with Level 2 ADAS tech with 17 adaptive driving assistance features, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, and cruise control. Also on offer are features like ventilated front seats, eight-way powered driver seats, a Bose-sourced eight-speaker music system, a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and more.

    Interior trim options

    Kia Seltos Facelift Front Row Seats

    With the 2023 Kia Seltos, depending on the variants, customers can choose from six different interior trim options. The Tech Line variant gets an option for a black interior, beige leatherette seats, black and beige leatherette seats, and brown leatherette seats. On the other hand, the GT Line boasts black leatherette seats with white inserts. As for the top-spec X Line variant, the upholstery gets the sage green leatherette treatment with black and sage green inserts.

