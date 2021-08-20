CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    21,735 Views
    Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in India

    - 58 per cent of the total sales are top-spec variants 

    - Diesel powertrains have contributed to 45 per cent of total sales 

    Kia India has strongly emerged as one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country. As the company celebrates its second anniversary in the country, Kia India also rejoices the two lakh sales milestone achieved by the Seltos. Recently, Kia India had also received recognition for being the fastest carmaker to register three lakh sales in the country. Interestingly, over 66 per cent of the total sales of Kia India has been contributed by the Seltos SUV. 

    Speaking in terms of demand based on consumer preferences, it is believed that 58 per cent of the total sales have come from its top-end variants, while the automatic variants contributes to over 35 per cent. Moreover, the company claims that a healthy 45 per cent of total sales have been contributed by the variants with a diesel powertrain.

    Kia India takes a lead in the connected car technology with 1.5 lakh connected cars already sold in the country. The Seltos HTX 1.5 petrol variant is a popular choice among customers seeking connected technology. Interestingly, out of the total Kia connected car sales in the country over 78 per cent has been contributed by the Seltos, while the Sonet accounts for over 19 per cent.

    Speaking on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. These back-to-back milestones are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry and catering to the new age, young-at-heart dynamic buyers with class-leading premium products. The Indian PV market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology. We have made a conscious decision to launch game-changing products in popular segments introducing customers to a whole new experience of owning a Kia. Witnessing such immense love and trust for brand Kia in just two years is truly humbling for us.” 

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Isuzu inaugurates a new showroom in Gujarat
     Next 
    All variants of Tata Safari now available in Tropical Mist exterior shade

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Seltos Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    587850 Views
    805 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.13 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.00 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes
    youtube-icon

    Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

    ByCarWale Team20 Jun 2019
    587850 Views
    805 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in India