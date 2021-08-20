Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales milestone in India

- 58 per cent of the total sales are top-spec variants

- Diesel powertrains have contributed to 45 per cent of total sales

Kia India has strongly emerged as one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country. As the company celebrates its second anniversary in the country, Kia India also rejoices the two lakh sales milestone achieved by the Seltos. Recently, Kia India had also received recognition for being the fastest carmaker to register three lakh sales in the country. Interestingly, over 66 per cent of the total sales of Kia India has been contributed by the Seltos SUV.

Speaking in terms of demand based on consumer preferences, it is believed that 58 per cent of the total sales have come from its top-end variants, while the automatic variants contributes to over 35 per cent. Moreover, the company claims that a healthy 45 per cent of total sales have been contributed by the variants with a diesel powertrain.

Kia India takes a lead in the connected car technology with 1.5 lakh connected cars already sold in the country. The Seltos HTX 1.5 petrol variant is a popular choice among customers seeking connected technology. Interestingly, out of the total Kia connected car sales in the country over 78 per cent has been contributed by the Seltos, while the Sonet accounts for over 19 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “Success milestones are always a huge boost to motivation as it enhances our passion for serving customers better. These back-to-back milestones are a testament to our commitment to bringing a revolution in the auto industry and catering to the new age, young-at-heart dynamic buyers with class-leading premium products. The Indian PV market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology. We have made a conscious decision to launch game-changing products in popular segments introducing customers to a whole new experience of owning a Kia. Witnessing such immense love and trust for brand Kia in just two years is truly humbling for us.”