    Kia EV6 India bookings to commence on 26 May

    Nikhil Puthran

    - To be launched in India over the next few months

    - Likely to be available in a rear-wheel-drive option or an all-wheel-drive setup

    Kia India will mark its debut in the EV segment with the upcoming EV6. Bookings for the all-electric Kia EV6 will commence on 26 May followed by its launch in the next few months. The vehicle will be introduced in the country via the CBU route and initially, it will be limited to 100 units. The electric vehicle was globally revealed back in May 2021. 

    Visually, the upcoming Kia EV6 is based on the brand’s new design philosophy – ‘Opposites United’ and is underpinned by the new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The ‘tiger face’ fascia has been re-interpreted for the digital era and it is complemented by sleek DRLs with a sequential dynamic light pattern. The side profile is highlighted by modern, sleek, and aerodynamic design to accentuate its overall aesthetics. Overall, the vehicle gets aerodynamic styling elements that highlight its sporty character. 

    Kia EV6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia EV6 will be available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. In the international market, the vehicle is offered with 58kWh and 77.4kWh battery packs. The vehicle will get energy-recuperation technologies to maximise the driving range. The 2WD 77.4 kWh EV6 can travel over 510 kilometers on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle. With a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version, the EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. The 77.4 kWh battery pack is paired with a 225bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels, and for AWD models a 321bhp electric motor powers the front and rear wheels.

    On the other hand, the 58.0kWh EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100kmph in 6.2-seconds, with a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version. The 58.0kWh battery pack is paired with a 168bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels, and for AWD models a 232bhp electric motor powers the front and rear wheels. 

    More details about the India-bound EV6 will be known in the days to come.

    Kia EV6
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
