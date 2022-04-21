New Jeep Compass Trailhawk waiting period stretches to four months

- The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk was launched in India in February

The 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk was launched in India back in February, details of which are available here. The company has now revealed the current waiting period for the ‘trail-rated’ version of the SUV.

According to Jeep India, the Compass Trailhawk currently commands a waiting period of almost four months. The carmaker has added that the first lot of the variant was sold out in less than two months of its introduction in the market.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is available exclusively with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. A nine-speed automatic unit is the sole transmission on offer. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4x4 system. We have driven the 2022 Compass Trailhawk and to read our review, click here.