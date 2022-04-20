CarWale
    Škoda Auto India expands certified pre-owned business to over 100 outlets

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    515 Views
    Škoda Auto India expands certified pre-owned business to over 100 outlets

    - Exchange bonus available for new Škoda vehicles

    - Over 2,500 vehicles sold

    Škoda Auto India has expanded its pre-owned business in the country with over 100 dealerships. Until now, the carmaker has retailed more than 2,500 used cars through its pre-certified network. 

    Skoda Front View

    At Škoda’s pre-certified pre-owned outlets, prospective customers can exchange their existing cars irrespective of make, model, and condition. In exchange, prospective buyers can purchase a pre-owned car. The used cars undergo 115 quality checkpoints and select certified cars are tagged with one year and 15,000km warranty. Interested customers can also opt to buy a new Škoda vehicle with a special exchange bonus. 

    Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Cars, more than any other machine, are likely to have you form an emotional connect. Especially a Škoda. With certified pre-owned, it is our attempt to ensure all kinds of Škoda cars are easily accessible to customers. It is a showcase of our 20+years in India and our long-standing quality and durability. Any customer or fan of Škoda can walk into a certified pre-owned facility or log in to the site. And they will be assured of quality and surety. Be it buying a used Škoda, selling their Škoda, or exchanging for a brand new Škoda.”

    Gallery

