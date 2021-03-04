Jeep’s global strategy includes strong focus on hybrid powertrains

- The hybrid set-up will offer the best of both worlds

- The petrol or diesel engine backup will eliminate the range anxiety

Jeep has revealed its plans to opt for hybrid powertrains in the global market. The American car manufacturer, Jeep’s product line-up in the global markets will retain the off-road character, but will also strongly focus on the electric drivetrains. The hybrid option will allow users to explore the wilderness without worrying about the driving range as the vehicle will be backed up with a petrol or a diesel engine option. The pure electric mode will take care of commuting needs within the city limits. The hybrid set-up will offer the best of both worlds.

Jeep’s product line-up is known for its off-road prowess and the company is working on finding the right balance to make the best of electric’s low end and long driving range supported by a regular combustion engine in petrol or diesel guise. Currently, batteries are expensive, heavy, and offer a limited driving range which necessitates the use of a secondary power source in the form of a combustion engine.

In the European markets, Jeep offers the Compass 4xe and the Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Both the PHEVs feature a 59bhp electric motor which is placed between the rear axles and is paired to a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The system produces 187bhp and 237bhp of power, depending on the variant. An 11.4kWh battery pack enables the SUVs to run 50km in full-electric mode. Both the cars can attain a top speed of 130kmph in full-electric mode and 200kmph in hybrid mode.

There are no immediate plans to introduce hybrid powertrain options in the Indian market. That said, Jeep will evaluate the Indian market and might consider introducing hybrid options with the improvement in infrastructure and cost benefit. We believe that India has a great potential for hybrids as the skyrocketing fuel prices have encouraged buyers to look forward to alternative fuel options. Moreover, the presence of a regular combustion engine also eases the worries of having to deal with limited infrastructure support in a developing country. Given the current situation in the domestic market, hybrids make a strong case in India.