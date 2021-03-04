CarWale
    New Mini Countryman launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.50 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    691 Views
    - Offered in two variants – Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired 

    - Available in six dual-tone exterior shades

    Mini India has launched the new Countryman in India which is available in two variants – Cooper S and Cooper S JCW Inspired, priced at Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 43.40 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The five-door Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is locally produced at the brand’s plant in Chennai. The bookings and test-drive are now open across all showrooms in the country. 

    Left Side View

    The exterior of the Countryman is unmistakably Mini with the circular headlamps which now get the LED treatment as standard. The gloss black mesh-type grille, smaller yet circular fog lamps, and silver bash plate complete the familiar front fascia. The side profile features the silver roof rails, contrast black roof, and cladding on the protruded wheel arches housing the 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear holds the LED tail lamps in Union Jack design, a gloss black stripe on the boot line, and a revised bumper with vertically placed reflectors and plastic cladding at the bottom. Meanwhile, the JCW Inspired edition gets bigger 18-inch alloys with run-flat tyres, a contrast white colour roof, comfort access system, and a rear spoiler.

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the Cooper S trim gets a Piano Black surface for the cockpit and the door bezels. The JCW gets a more premium interior theme with options of either Chester Malt Brown or Chester Satellite Grey upholstery. Other highlights of the cabin include front seats with electric adjust function, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, two-zone automatic climate control, and centre armrest for front and rear passengers. The JCW Inspired packs in a few more goodies like a head-up display, wireless charger, bigger 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Harman Kardon stereo system, and adjustable rear seats. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Both the trims share the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which puts out 189bhp and 280Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a seven-speed DCT unit for the Cooper S and a seven-speed DCT Sport unit for the special edition. The Countryman shoots to 100kmph from a standstill in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is limited to 225kmph. In a typical Mini manner, there are two driving modes onboard – Sport and Green. 

    Mini Countryman Image
    Mini Countryman
    ₹ 39.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mini
    • MINI Countryman
    • countryman
