    Honda announces discount offers for March 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,222 Views
    Honda announces discount offers for March 2021

    - Loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 for all existing Honda patrons

    - No offers on the fourth and fifth-generation Honda City

    Honda Cars India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range. The benefits can be availed by the potential buyers in the form of cash discount, corporate discount, and exchange bonus. 

    All the petrol and diesel variants of the compact sedan, Amaze can be bought with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. The Special Edition based on the lower S trim (petrol and diesel) can be availed for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 7,000. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The crossover WR-V is also up for grab this month with an exchange and cash discount worth Rs 15,000. The Exclusive Edition on the other hand proposes an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The Jazz hatchback is offered only with a petrol engine and attracts Rs 15,000 as cash and exchange bonus, individually. 

    A loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 is offered for all existing Honda customers. There are no benefits on the fourth and fifth-generation Honda City. All the mentioned offers are valid till 31st March and differ as per the availability of the stock at the dealerships.

