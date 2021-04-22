Jaguar I-Pace Black revealed in UK

- Available in SE Black and HSE Black trims

- Gets new features on the inside too

A Black Edition of any car is always exciting. The sinister black paint scheme looks as menacing as Darth Vader or pure wicked like the Dark Knight. Surprisingly though, Jaguar’s new I-Pace Black is finished in dark grey! Revealed for the UK markets, the special edition of the electric crossover is based on SE and HSE trims, and instead of an all-black paint scheme, it benefits from dark exterior accents and more features.

There’s no doubt that the design of the I-Pace is eye-catching. And even a few years after its introduction, it looks clean and contemporary. Contrary to any so-called black edition, the Jaguar I-Pace Black is available in the full range of colours and includes metallic paints as standard. You do, however, get a dark, gloss-finished grille, mirror caps, window surrounds, and rear badges. Meanwhile, the 20-inch five-spoke wheels are done in gloss black as well.

On the inside, the long list of features for the I-Pace Black ranges from the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system with navigation and charging planner along with OTA updates, smartphone and WiFi connectivity, air purifier with PM2.5 filtration, JLR’s ClearSight digital rearview mirror borrowed from Land Rovers to adaptive cruise control, Ebony leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof with privacy glass.

Underpinnings remain unchanged so the SE and HSE black edition continues to be powered by the 90kWh battery pack that feeds the 400bhp and 696Nm electric motors enabling a 0-100kmph time of just 4.8 seconds. A claimed range of 470 kilometres is under the WLTP cycle and is backed by an 11kW onboard charger that adds 53 kilometres of range per hour on charging. The full charge takes 8.6 to 12.75 hours depending on the charger port. A faster 100kW DC charging is also provided which can add up to 125 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes.

Prices for the Jaguar I-Pace Black Edition in the UK start from 72,445 pounds for the SE Black and 76,695 pounds for the HSE Black. Since it takes the CBU route to our shores, Indian customers should possibly be able to get the I-Pace Black as well.