    Is this the MG Hector facelift?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - MG Hector facelift receives updates to the exterior design

    - The engine specifications of the model could remain unchanged

    MG Motor India seems to be working on a new version of the Hector. New spy images of the model taken in Gujarat reveal what could be the facelifted Hector, or, as some reports suggest, the top-end variant of the SUV.

    As seen in the spy images, the MG Hector facelift features a revised grille with a mesh design at the front and new dual-tone alloy wheels for the side profile. The posterior of the model receives a black insert between the tail lights that replaces the red strip in the current model. Save for these changes, the Hector facelift is similar to the model already on sale.

    MG Hector Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding the engine specifications of the MG Hector facelift remain unknown at the moment. The model is, however, expected to carry over the same 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Also on offer could be the petrol-hybrid variant. Transmission duties are likely to include a six-speed manual unit as standard while a DCT unit could be offered only with the petrol engine. More details such as the launch timeline of the model might be revealed soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.04 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.96 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.85 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.30 Lakh
