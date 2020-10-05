Discounts up to Rs 53,000 on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Ignis, and S-Presso in October

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering huge discounts this month across the entire model range. Customers can avail benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 28,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The S-Presso is offered with a cash discount of Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of 5,000. The Vitara Brezza can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Ertiga are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire include a cash discount of Rs 14,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Alto can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 21,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Wagon R and Swift are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The Eeco is offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Ignis are offered with benefits up to Rs 72,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. The Sigma, Delta, and Zeta variants of the Ciaz are available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 10,000, and a pre-navratri benefit of Rs 5,000 each. The XL6 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the hatchback are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and a pre-navratri benefit of Rs 5,000 each.