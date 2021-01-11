Is this the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift for India?

- Swift prototype features a wrap on the grille

- Swift facelift expected to be launched before mid-2021

Earlier this year, Suzuki revealed the Swift facelift for the international markets. Now, a prototype of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, similar to the global facelift version, has been spotted testing in Gujarat.

Prima facie, the test mule seems to be that of the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift. The grille of the prototype has been covered by a cardboard sheet, which hints at this being the facelift, given that this is the only change that the global-spec model has received. The test prototype also features a dual-tone paint scheme that includes a black roof and A-pillar.

Besides these updates, the Swift facelift is unlikely to feature any cosmetic changes to its exteriors. As for the interiors, we can expect a slightly different trim for the cabin. That said, the Swift facelift could receive more features over the outgoing model.

However, the major change is expected to be in the mechanical department. Besides the existing 83bhp/113Nm 1.2-litre K12C motor, the Maruti Suzuki Swift facelift is also expected to get the 1.2-litre K12N Dualjet motor that makes 90bhp and 113Nm. The latter is also likely to be paired to Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid system. Both the powertrains would be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the former would also be offered with a five-speed AMT.

Now, Maruti Suzuki is yet to officially reveal the launch details of the Swift facelift. However, sources suggest that the updated car is expected to go on sale in India before mid-2021.

