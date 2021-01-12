CarWale
    • BMW 220i M Sport launched in India at Rs 40.90 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    3 Views
    - Powered by 2.0-litre petrol turbo motor

    - Fitted with ‘M Sport’ design kit

    BMW India has launched the newly introduced 2 Series Gran Coupe in the petrol guise which will be coupled with the ‘M Sport’ design package. The prices for the gasoline variant starts at Rs 40.90 lkah (ex-showroom, all-India). The 220i will be manufactured locally at the brand’s Chennai plant alongside the two diesel variants and is available across all the dealerships across the country from today. 

    Under the bonnet, the 220i will be powered by BMW’s 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo petrol engine with an output of 190hp and 280Nm of peak torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The 2 Series can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 7.1 seconds. 

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Side View

    Visually, the petrol variant resembles its diesel counterpart and features highlights like signature kidney grille with vertical chrome slats, frameless doors, LED headlights and taillight units, sloping roof line, wireless charging, and 17-inch double-spoke alloy wheels. The six colour options available on the 220i include – Alpine White, Melbourne Red, Misano Blue, Snapper Rocks Blue, Black Sapphire, and Storm Bay. 

    On the inside, the cabin gets equipped with sport seats with electrical memory function, 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, foldable split rear seats, ambient lighting, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and a driver focused ergonomic dashboard. On the safety front, the 220i is loaded with ABS with brake-assist, six airbags, run-flat tyres with TPMS, crash sensors, ISOFIX child seats, and cornering brake control amongst the host of safety technologies offered by BMW.

    Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time.”

