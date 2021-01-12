CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz ‘iTurbo’ turbo-petrol variant to be launched in India tomorrow

    Tata Altroz ‘iTurbo’ turbo-petrol variant to be launched in India tomorrow

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    4,738 Views
    Tata Altroz ‘iTurbo’ turbo-petrol variant to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Tata Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a 110bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine

    - The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20

    Tata Motors is all set to launch the turbo-petrol version of the Altroz premium hatchback in India tomorrow. Production of the model has commenced and we have already seen the car during a TVC shoot, details of which are available here.

    Under the hood, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that could produce 110bhp and 140Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be standard while a DCT unit might be available as an option.

    To be introduced along with the new XZ+ variant, the Tata 2021 Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant will be offered in a new shade, known as Harbour Blue. Feature highlights of the model will include multi drive modes (City and Sport), iRA connected car platform, four speakers and two tweeters, and the ‘iTurbo’ badging on the bootlid. Once launched, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will rival the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.44 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Altroz
    • Tata Altroz
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.70 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.04 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.44 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.22 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.20 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars