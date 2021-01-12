Tata Altroz ‘iTurbo’ turbo-petrol variant to be launched in India tomorrow

- Tata Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a 110bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine

- The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20

Tata Motors is all set to launch the turbo-petrol version of the Altroz premium hatchback in India tomorrow. Production of the model has commenced and we have already seen the car during a TVC shoot, details of which are available here.

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that could produce 110bhp and 140Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be standard while a DCT unit might be available as an option.

To be introduced along with the new XZ+ variant, the Tata 2021 Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variant will be offered in a new shade, known as Harbour Blue. Feature highlights of the model will include multi drive modes (City and Sport), iRA connected car platform, four speakers and two tweeters, and the ‘iTurbo’ badging on the bootlid. Once launched, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will rival the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Volkswagen Polo.