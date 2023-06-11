Is the Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s real-world performance still good?

Background of the Mahindra Scorpio brand

The Mahindra Scorpio brand has evolved and become a well-rounded package in years to come. The previous-gen model still lives in the form of the Scorpio Classic despite the launch of the new-gen Scorpio-N. The Classic gets a new all-aluminium lighter diesel engine mated to a new cable-operated six-speed manual gearbox. Sure, the motor is less powerful with better refinement and fewer vibrations. But does this also affect its performance dramatically? We find out.

Engine and gearbox specifications of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Regarding powertrain, the Scorpio Classic comes powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk engine that complies with BS6 emission norms. It develops 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. There's no 4WD on offer and all the power is sent to the rear wheels through this new six-speed gearbox.

How quickly does the Mahindra Scorpio Classic accelerate?

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

The 0-60kmph and 0-100kmph sprint times indicate how quickly a vehicle can get away from traffic. The Scorpio Classic with lesser power than the discontinued model is slightly slower with a 0-60kmph acceleration in 5.75 seconds and 100kmph from a standstill in 14.01 seconds. That said, it still has a good capability to get going.

How is the in-gear acceleration of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic?

20-80kmph in third gear

40-100kmph in fourth gear

These roll-on times on our V-Box show how efficiently a car can progress or even overtake vehicles. The Scorpio Classic completed the 0-20kmph sprint in third gear in 9.26 seconds while achieving the 40-100kmph run in fourth gear in 12.37 seconds. This shows it has good pulling power and won't struggle even at low speeds and in a higher gear. After all, Mahindra claims loads of torque is available from as low as 1,000rpm and it shows in its performance. Overtaking might not be very brisk, but it won't catch you off-guard inspiring enough confidence even to go ahead of long vehicles.