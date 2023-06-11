CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Jimny launched: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    285 Views
    Maruti Jimny launched: All you need to know

    Launched in India

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been launched in India with prices in the range of Rs. 12.74 lakh to Rs. 15.05 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). It is being offered in six variants across five single-tone and two dual-tone colour schemes and all versions get 4X4 as standard. We have detailed what you get in all six trim levels in a separate story. We have already driven the Maruti Jimny ahead of the launch with a detailed video listed at the bottom of this story.    

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Shot

    Engine and specifications

    The Maruti Jimny is being offered with the Japanese automaker’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp/136Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. Both the manual and automatic versions get 4X4 as standard with a low-range transfer case and locking differentials.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    Maruti Jimny's feature list highlights  

    The ‘entry-level Zeta variant for the Jimny gets features like steel wheels, halogen headlamps, power mirrors, manual AC and Smartplay Pro 7.0-inch infotainment system. Over the Zeta variants, the Alpha variant gets alloy wheels, LED headlamps, fog lamps, dark green windshield glass, power-folding ORVM, button start, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control and Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with a 9.0-inch display. Both trim levels get six airbags, LSD, ABS with EBD, hill hold and descent control, reverse camera and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.  

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Jimny price compared to the competition

    While looking for what else you could buy in the variant bracket of the Jimny, we discovered that the Hyundai Creta offered the maximum number of rivals in this price bracket. All rivalling versions were petrol-powered MT models in the mid-spec range. The Creta as a car is larger and has more features and a wider powertrain list. In contrast, the Jimny offers full-time 4WD and a go-anywhere ability that the Creta would not be able to match with its FWD layout.

    Oddly enough, the car that the Jimny is most being compared to, the Mahindra Thar, has only two versions to offer in the Jimny’s price bracket. The AX (O) Convertible Petrol 

    4WD is priced at Rs 13.87 lakh and matches the Zeta AT. The other version is the Thar’s Diesel LX Convertible 4WD which is priced at Rs 15.26 lakh and is just a shade over the Alpha AT dual-tone Jimny. The Thar has more presence and bigger engines including a diesel with AT. However, the five-door Thar will only be launched in 2024, giving a headstart for the Maruti Jimny.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Rear Three Quarter

    Other rivals for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 

    While the Thar and Hyundai Creta stand as formidable rivals for the Jimny, you can also look at cars like the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Honda Elevate.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Jimny accessories detailed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6650 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17252 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.14 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.74 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6650 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17252 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Jimny launched: All you need to know