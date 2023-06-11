Maruti Jimny launched: All you need to know

Launched in India

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been launched in India with prices in the range of Rs. 12.74 lakh to Rs. 15.05 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). It is being offered in six variants across five single-tone and two dual-tone colour schemes and all versions get 4X4 as standard. We have detailed what you get in all six trim levels in a separate story. We have already driven the Maruti Jimny ahead of the launch with a detailed video listed at the bottom of this story.

Engine and specifications

The Maruti Jimny is being offered with the Japanese automaker’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine producing 103bhp/136Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. Both the manual and automatic versions get 4X4 as standard with a low-range transfer case and locking differentials.

Maruti Jimny's feature list highlights

The ‘entry-level Zeta variant for the Jimny gets features like steel wheels, halogen headlamps, power mirrors, manual AC and Smartplay Pro 7.0-inch infotainment system. Over the Zeta variants, the Alpha variant gets alloy wheels, LED headlamps, fog lamps, dark green windshield glass, power-folding ORVM, button start, cruise control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, climate control and Maruti Suzuki SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with a 9.0-inch display. Both trim levels get six airbags, LSD, ABS with EBD, hill hold and descent control, reverse camera and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

Maruti Jimny price compared to the competition

While looking for what else you could buy in the variant bracket of the Jimny, we discovered that the Hyundai Creta offered the maximum number of rivals in this price bracket. All rivalling versions were petrol-powered MT models in the mid-spec range. The Creta as a car is larger and has more features and a wider powertrain list. In contrast, the Jimny offers full-time 4WD and a go-anywhere ability that the Creta would not be able to match with its FWD layout.

Oddly enough, the car that the Jimny is most being compared to, the Mahindra Thar, has only two versions to offer in the Jimny’s price bracket. The AX (O) Convertible Petrol

4WD is priced at Rs 13.87 lakh and matches the Zeta AT. The other version is the Thar’s Diesel LX Convertible 4WD which is priced at Rs 15.26 lakh and is just a shade over the Alpha AT dual-tone Jimny. The Thar has more presence and bigger engines including a diesel with AT. However, the five-door Thar will only be launched in 2024, giving a headstart for the Maruti Jimny.

Other rivals for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

While the Thar and Hyundai Creta stand as formidable rivals for the Jimny, you can also look at cars like the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the upcoming Honda Elevate.