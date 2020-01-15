Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Interior dimensions compared: New Jaguar XE Vs BMW 3 Series Vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class Vs Audi A4

Interior dimensions compared: New Jaguar XE Vs BMW 3 Series Vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class Vs Audi A4

January 15, 2020, 01:16 PM IST by Siddharth
9396 Views
Be the first to comment
Interior dimensions compared: New Jaguar XE Vs BMW 3 Series Vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class Vs Audi A4

Jaguar wants to take the crown in the mid-size premium sedan segment and has refreshed the XE to do just that. The changes may not be revolutionary but the new XE is lower, wider, looks fresh and gets new equipment too, with prices starting at Rs 44.98 lakhs (ex-showroom). 

A previous comparison between the contenders from BMW, Mercedes and Audi gave us mixed results. While the 3 Series impressed with significant gains in interior room as compared to the previous-gen car, the C-Class proved to be one of the better cars to be chauffeured in. The front-wheel-drive A4, meanwhile, offered the best ingress among the lot.

We have got our hands on the new XE and a full-fledged detailed review will be up soon. But first, here’s what our measurements revealed about the new XE and how it compared to the competition.

Jaguar XE Interior

Front seats

Front cabin space and comfort is paramount for cars in this segment, considering most owners of such cars prefer driving themselves. The new Jaguar XE fails to impress in terms of legroom, headroom and backrest support, but shares the accolade of having the widest cabin with the Audi A4. The XE is surprisingly easy to get in and out of, with the same measurements as the front-wheel drive A4. The BMW 3 Series impresses with the most amount of legroom and under thigh support.

Jaguar XE Interior

Rear seats

The A4, in spite of being a front-wheel drive sedan, has the least amount of legroom for the rear passengers – chauffeur driven owners will not like this, even if they find getting in and out of the car the easiest. The A4 is followed closely in terms of easiness of ingress/egress by the C-Class and XE. The C-Class suffers from a cramped shoulder room and low under thigh support, even though it may offer comparable legroom as the 3 Series and the XE.

Jaguar XE Interior

Boot

Audi seems to have used the advantages offered by a front-wheel drive architecture by offering the largest boot, by way of volume, in the segment. Users will find loading their luggage into the A4’s boot a bit of an issue as the loading lip is the highest off the ground in this comparison – by a significant margin of 3cm. The Jaguar XE has the third best boot in terms of volume, but makes of it by offering the best loading experience thanks to a lower loading lip height and higher lid opening height.

  • BMW
  • Audi
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • BMW 3-Series
  • A4
  • Audi A4
  • Jaguar
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • C-Class
  • 3 series
  • Jaguar XE
  • XE
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 50.18 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 52.91 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 49.27 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 51.36 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 49.75 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.15 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 50.99 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.13 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 46.85 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

413 Likes
33162 Views

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

Blockbuster 3 Fortun8

In the latest edition of PowerDrift blockbuster ...

5641 Likes
1250158 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Tata Nexon FaceliftTata Nexon Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

7L - ₹ 11L
Tata Tiago FaceliftTata Tiago Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

4L - ₹ 7L
Tata Tigor FaceliftTata Tigor Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 7L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

23rd Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Launching in...

  • 00DAYS
  • 00HRS
  • 00MINS
  • 00SEC
Know More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in