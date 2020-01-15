Interior dimensions compared: New Jaguar XE Vs BMW 3 Series Vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class Vs Audi A4

Jaguar wants to take the crown in the mid-size premium sedan segment and has refreshed the XE to do just that. The changes may not be revolutionary but the new XE is lower, wider, looks fresh and gets new equipment too, with prices starting at Rs 44.98 lakhs (ex-showroom).

A previous comparison between the contenders from BMW, Mercedes and Audi gave us mixed results. While the 3 Series impressed with significant gains in interior room as compared to the previous-gen car, the C-Class proved to be one of the better cars to be chauffeured in. The front-wheel-drive A4, meanwhile, offered the best ingress among the lot.

We have got our hands on the new XE and a full-fledged detailed review will be up soon. But first, here’s what our measurements revealed about the new XE and how it compared to the competition.

Front seats

Front cabin space and comfort is paramount for cars in this segment, considering most owners of such cars prefer driving themselves. The new Jaguar XE fails to impress in terms of legroom, headroom and backrest support, but shares the accolade of having the widest cabin with the Audi A4. The XE is surprisingly easy to get in and out of, with the same measurements as the front-wheel drive A4. The BMW 3 Series impresses with the most amount of legroom and under thigh support.

Rear seats

The A4, in spite of being a front-wheel drive sedan, has the least amount of legroom for the rear passengers – chauffeur driven owners will not like this, even if they find getting in and out of the car the easiest. The A4 is followed closely in terms of easiness of ingress/egress by the C-Class and XE. The C-Class suffers from a cramped shoulder room and low under thigh support, even though it may offer comparable legroom as the 3 Series and the XE.

Boot

Audi seems to have used the advantages offered by a front-wheel drive architecture by offering the largest boot, by way of volume, in the segment. Users will find loading their luggage into the A4’s boot a bit of an issue as the loading lip is the highest off the ground in this comparison – by a significant margin of 3cm. The Jaguar XE has the third best boot in terms of volume, but makes of it by offering the best loading experience thanks to a lower loading lip height and higher lid opening height.