Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886: Now in pictures

Mercedes-Benz started off the new year with quite a charge by announcing the arrival of its EQ EV sub-brand for the Indian car market. The first car from this new badge will be the EQC SUV. It’s based on the GLC, will use a specially developed platform and be launched for the local market in April of this year.

To kick off the electric proceedings, Mercedes-Benz unveiled EQC Edition 1886 which as the alphanumeric moniker indicates is a tribute to the original Benz patent Motorwagen that was unveiled in 1886. As the Motorwagen was Benz’s first step into the world of cars, the EQC is Mercedes’ first step into the world of electric motoring.

The EQC is based on the GLC SUV and has the same dimensions and overall design but with enough EQ bits like the 1886 badges, wheels and of course the faux grille which proudly houses the three-point star logo.

This Edition 1886 is based on the EQC400 4MATIC trim which gets dual electric motors (one on each axle) producing the equivalent of 400bhp (300kw) and a massive 765Nm of torque available right from standstill. It has a 0-100kmph time of 5.1 seconds!

Mercedes-Benz has announced a range of 471km for the EQC and it will be powered by a lithium Ion battery pack that sits flat below the floor of the cabin for best weight distribution.

All cars will get an AC wall charging unit as standard when purchased. The German automaker has said that it will install DC fast chargers at all its major dealerships ahead of the launch in April.

The interiors of the EQC are quite similar to that of the GLC but with EV specific upholstery, cabin colour options, feature list as well as dual digital displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

The EQC is the first of 10 electric models that Mercedes plans to introduce in the market over the next two years. This list is expected to include models from both the Mercedes stable as well as their Smart car brand.

The car will be offered in India as a CBU when launched in April and will take on the Audi e-tron Quattro as a direct rival. We expect that Mercedes will price the EQC at a shade above Rs 1 crore when it is launched. This EQC Edition 1886 will be on display at the 2020 Auto Expo next month.