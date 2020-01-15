Please Tell Us Your City

  • Audi Q8 launched in India; priced at Rs 1.33 crore

Audi Q8 launched in India; priced at Rs 1.33 crore

January 15, 2020, 12:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
26163 Views
Be the first to comment
Audi Q8 launched in India; priced at Rs 1.33 crore

- The Audi Q8 is available only with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine

- The model is offered in 12 colour options

Audi India has launched the Q8 flagship SUV, with prices starting at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). The model is a CBU product and rivals against the likes of the Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

Exterior highlights of the Audi Q8 include an octagonal shaped grille, LED headlamps, 22-inch alloy wheels, frame-less doors, silver skid plates, LED tail lights, LED light bar running the length of the boot-lid and exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper.

Inside, the upcoming Audi Q8 may come equipped with features such as the fully digital virtual cockpit, flat bottom steering wheel and dual touchscreens on the centre console. The primary touchscreen unit features the infotainment system while the secondary unit is used for climate control.

Propelling the new Audi Q8 will be a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine capable of producing 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Audi Q8 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.68 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 1.54 Crores onwards
Pune₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.6 Crores onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.55 Crores onwards
Chennai₹ 1.61 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.48 Crores onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.5 Crores onwards

