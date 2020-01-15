Please Tell Us Your City

  • Magenta Power’s first R&D centre inaugurated; could boost EV implementation in India

Magenta Power’s first R&D centre inaugurated; could boost EV implementation in India

January 15, 2020, 11:23 AM IST by Siddharth
Magenta Power’s first R&D centre inaugurated; could boost EV implementation in India

- Green energy solutions provider inaugurates first R&D centre

- Facility will promote development of India-centric EV hardware

- Will provide smart data analytics for reliable EV charging grids

Magenta Power, an up-and-coming alternative energy solutions provider, has inaugurated its first R&D centre in the country in Navi Mumbai. This facility will help the company develop better products made with the Indian market in mind and improve their production rates for products like the proprietary ChargeGrid EV charging points.

MG ZS EV Side

The ChargeGrid EV charging points have a flexible design. An IEC socket is offered as standard, while a 16A domestic socket or a Type 2 connector can be added for faster charging. Magenta Power is in talks with OEMs to develop both charging capacity and charger types to better cater to future demand as and when the use of EVs like the Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV and Mercedes-Benz EQC and others become more widespread. 

The facility will research futuristic technologies in the field of EVs, charging supply equipment and smart data analytics and develop solutions targeted at the Indian market. Three automation labs in the facility will help design and develop high-quality cells and battery packs with the ability to conduct rapid prototyping, reliability and environmental tests.

MG ZS EV Side

“The investment in this new R&D centre demonstrates Magenta’s commitment to technological leadership and setting the standard when it comes to sustainable mobility. The Centre is uniquely placed in the heart of Mumbai, to ensure we can work with the industry to accelerate the development of new EVs and the next wave of charging infrastructure needed to power India’s future,” said Maxson Lewis, Director Magenta Power.

The company began operations in 2017, offering solar power based solutions for housing societies and offices. Today the company is best known for its EV charging grid which now consists of 53 units, including a first-of-a-kind charging network on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The company has a target of expanding its charger network to every state in the country and set up 500 EV charging stations by end-2020.   

