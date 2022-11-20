CarWale

    India-made Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in South Africa

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    429 Views
    India-made Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in South Africa

    -1.0-litre turbo with both MT and CVT 

    -Based on the top-spec South African trims 

    Three months after being launched locally, the India-made Nissan Magnite Red Edition has been launched in South Africa. It is available there only in the top-spec Acenta trim level with both MT and CVT transmission options. 

    As a part of the Red Edition update, Nissan has given the Magnite red accents on the front grille, front bumper, wheel arches, and side cladding. You also get boot lid garnish, Red Edition graphics, red brake callipers and Red Edition badging on the front fenders.

    Inside you have red accents and colouring on the dashboard, armrest, gear lever, ambient lighting, wireless charger and scuff plates. This being a full-loaded Magnite, you get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital cluster, a rear-view camera, button start-stop, vehicle dynamics control, traction control, brake assist, and hill start assist. Powering the South African-spec Magnite Red Edition is Nissan’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol that produces 99bhp/160Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. 

    The 1.0-litre MT Nissan Magnite Red Edition is priced at R298300 (Rs 14.10 lakh) while the CVT version is priced at R325300 (Rs15.37 lakh). We have extensively driven the Nissan Magnite and even had it in our long-term garage over the course of 2021. 

    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
