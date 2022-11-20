Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.2 petrol AMT real world fuel efficiency figures revealed

-The updated car was launched in India on 25 February

-Now also available with CNG power in the VXi variant

Maruti’s most storied nameplate of the modern ear was updated at the start of this year. It arrived three years after a new-generation Wagon R was launched in mid-2019. We have looked at the car in detail and you can watch the video below.

Now, post the launch, we have had more time with the Wagon R (in this AMT guise) and tested it to get its fuel efficiency. The car that we have driven is the 1.2-litre petrol automated manual or AGS, as Maruti has termed it. Powering the Wagon R AMT is Maruti’s 1.2-litre K12C engine producing 89bhp/113Nm and can be had either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. The ARAI fuel efficiency figure is 24.43kmpl (combined)

Real-world city

In city conditions, the petrol AMT/AGS combination returned an efficiency of 19.31kmpl with the MID indicating 19.80kmpl.

Real-world highway

In highway conditions, the petrol AMT/AGS combination returned an efficiency of 22.34kmpl with the MID indicating 24kmpl.