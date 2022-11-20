CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.2 petrol AMT real world fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    604 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.2 petrol AMT real world fuel efficiency figures revealed

    -The updated car was launched in India on 25 February

    -Now also available with CNG power in the VXi variant

    Maruti’s most storied nameplate of the modern ear was updated at the start of this year. It arrived three years after a new-generation Wagon R was launched in mid-2019. We have looked at the car in detail and you can watch the video below.

    Now, post the launch, we have had more time with the Wagon R (in this AMT guise) and tested it to get its fuel efficiency. The car that we have driven is the 1.2-litre petrol automated manual or AGS, as Maruti has termed it. Powering the Wagon R AMT is Maruti’s 1.2-litre K12C engine producing 89bhp/113Nm and can be had either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual. The ARAI fuel efficiency figure is 24.43kmpl (combined)

    Real-world city

    In city conditions, the petrol AMT/AGS combination returned an efficiency of 19.31kmpl with the MID indicating 19.80kmpl.

    Real-world highway

    In highway conditions, the petrol AMT/AGS combination returned an efficiency of 22.34kmpl with the MID indicating 24kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    ₹ 5.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BYD Atto 3 launched in India: Competition Check
     Next 
    India-made Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in South Africa

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5739 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.61 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.03 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.42 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.50 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.15 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.99 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5739 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.2 petrol AMT real world fuel efficiency figures revealed