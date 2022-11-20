CarWale

    Citroen India partners with ICICI Lombard for car insurance

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    749 Views
    Citroen India partners with ICICI Lombard for car insurance

    - The partnership will offer customised insurance add-on products to customers

    - This will be in addition to the existing partnership with Bajaj Allianz

    Citroen India has signed a partnership with ICICI Lombard for insurance services on its vehicles. The company, at the same time, will offer products and services for insurance to its customers through its existing insurance partner Bajaj Allianz. 

    Some of the key offerings from ICICI Lombard GIC will include a 24X7 dedicated helpline for claims management and customer service, ICICI Lombard take care mobile application and website for claims support, claims live video inspection (InstaSpect), digital claim document submission, e-claims: contactless claim process, and virtual survey for claim settlement. The brand will additionally offer add-on products like EMI protection, emergency medical expenses, and battery protection.

    Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “As a customer-centric brand, Citroën has strived to make the vehicle buying journey as comfortable and seamless with a wide variety of unique services and digital enablers. Currently, Citroen India provides attractive insurance products and services through Bajaj Allianz, and to further enhance the reach and strengthen our product offerings, we are excited to partner with ICICI Lombard GIC, the largest private sector insurer in India. With this partnership, our customers will be able to choose from a bouquet of unique products and services.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG launched – Why should you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    ₹ 77.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.08 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.86 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.54 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Citroen India partners with ICICI Lombard for car insurance