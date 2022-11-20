Citroen India partners with ICICI Lombard for car insurance

- The partnership will offer customised insurance add-on products to customers

- This will be in addition to the existing partnership with Bajaj Allianz

Citroen India has signed a partnership with ICICI Lombard for insurance services on its vehicles. The company, at the same time, will offer products and services for insurance to its customers through its existing insurance partner Bajaj Allianz.

Some of the key offerings from ICICI Lombard GIC will include a 24X7 dedicated helpline for claims management and customer service, ICICI Lombard take care mobile application and website for claims support, claims live video inspection (InstaSpect), digital claim document submission, e-claims: contactless claim process, and virtual survey for claim settlement. The brand will additionally offer add-on products like EMI protection, emergency medical expenses, and battery protection.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “As a customer-centric brand, Citroën has strived to make the vehicle buying journey as comfortable and seamless with a wide variety of unique services and digital enablers. Currently, Citroen India provides attractive insurance products and services through Bajaj Allianz, and to further enhance the reach and strengthen our product offerings, we are excited to partner with ICICI Lombard GIC, the largest private sector insurer in India. With this partnership, our customers will be able to choose from a bouquet of unique products and services.”