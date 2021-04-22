India-bound Skoda Kodiaq - Top 4 interior highlights

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift has made its global debut and is all set to make its entry into the Indian market this year. While we have already listed the exterior highlights of the car, let's now take a look at the top four noteworthy changes inside the cabin of this flagship model in Skoda's range in India.

1. New seats

Amongst the changes in upholstery and materials, the most important change is to the seats, which we hope will also be seen in the India-spec model. These optional ergonomic seats are wrapped in perforated leather. Most interestingly, these now get a massaging function along with heating and electrical adjustment as other enhancements. Some of the variants offered globally are also available with eco seats made out of recycled vegetable materials, similar to what Skoda will offer on the Kushaq.

2. Two-spoke steering wheel

Another noteworthy addition is the two-spoke steering wheel that the Kodiaq now comes equipped with. We've seen it on other Skoda models and it's good to see the Czech carmaker bringing this update in this SUV as well.

3. Added features

Amongst many minor yet impactful enhancements is the latest 9.2-inch touchscreen display taking centre stage and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Then, apart from the more upmarket LED ambient lighting, we hope the India-spec model will also come with some new features like wireless charging and connected car tech.

4. Updated music system

As always, Skoda has also taken note of the customers' entertainment needs and equipped the Kodiaq with an updated Canton sound system with ten speakers including a trunk-mounted sub-woofer.