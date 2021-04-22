CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Skoda Octavia India launch postponed

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,086 Views
    2021 Skoda Octavia India launch postponed

    - Was scheduled to be introduced this month

    - Will be powered by a petrol engine only

    Earlier this month, Skoda announced the commencement of the production of the new-generation Octavia at its facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The luxury sedan was slated to be launched in the country later this month. However, in a turn of events owing to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Czech carmaker has now postponed the launch to an undisclosed date. 

    Zac Hollis, Brand Director- Skoda Auto India, recently took to social media and announced, “Sometimes, it’s important to take a pause and come back stronger. We at ŠKODA AUTO have postponed the launch of the all-new Octavia until the current situation improves. We will keep you updated on the launch developments. Stay safe and let us do our part to fight this virus.” 

    Skoda New Octavia Right Rear Three Quarter

    The next-generation Octavia features a long bonnet sloping down towards a low-nose with the signature butterfly-grille with chrome border and sleek LED headlamps with integrated double –shaped daytime running lights on either side. Even the tail lights get a new graphic design along with the new ‘Skoda’ badging at the centre of the boot. Inside, the Octavia is likely to get features like a two-spoke steering wheel, LED ambient lighting, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, digital instrument cluster, and a large floating touchscreen infotainment system. 

    Under the hood, the diesel powertrain will be given a miss for a 2.0-litre TSI engine with a seven-speed DSG unit. The carmaker has stated that the Octavia will also be offered in the top-spec Lauren & Klement (L&K) trim. 

    Skoda New Octavia Image
    Skoda New Octavia
    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • New Octavia
    • Skoda New Octavia
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Volkswagen Polo unveiled: All you need to know
     Next 
    India-bound Skoda Kodiaq - Top 4 interior highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Skoda Octavia India launch postponed