2021 Skoda Octavia India launch postponed

- Was scheduled to be introduced this month

- Will be powered by a petrol engine only

Earlier this month, Skoda announced the commencement of the production of the new-generation Octavia at its facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The luxury sedan was slated to be launched in the country later this month. However, in a turn of events owing to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Czech carmaker has now postponed the launch to an undisclosed date.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director- Skoda Auto India, recently took to social media and announced, “Sometimes, it’s important to take a pause and come back stronger. We at ŠKODA AUTO have postponed the launch of the all-new Octavia until the current situation improves. We will keep you updated on the launch developments. Stay safe and let us do our part to fight this virus.”

The next-generation Octavia features a long bonnet sloping down towards a low-nose with the signature butterfly-grille with chrome border and sleek LED headlamps with integrated double –shaped daytime running lights on either side. Even the tail lights get a new graphic design along with the new ‘Skoda’ badging at the centre of the boot. Inside, the Octavia is likely to get features like a two-spoke steering wheel, LED ambient lighting, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, digital instrument cluster, and a large floating touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the diesel powertrain will be given a miss for a 2.0-litre TSI engine with a seven-speed DSG unit. The carmaker has stated that the Octavia will also be offered in the top-spec Lauren & Klement (L&K) trim.