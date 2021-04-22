2021 Volkswagen Polo unveiled: All you need to know

- Volkswagen has built over 18 million units for the global market

- The sixth-generation facelift claims to offer technologies that are common in higher vehicle classes

Volkswagen Polo is a popular name in its segment with over 18 million units built for the global market over the years. This time around, the German car manufacturer has globally unveiled the sixth-generation Polo facelift. The company claims that the updated model features technologies that are offered in higher vehicle classes. The company offers the optional assist system IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. This brings together the new predictive ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and Lane Assist – which now comes as standard in every Polo. This new assist system enables partially automated driving.

The standard feature list includes – LED headlights, LED taillight clusters, a multifunction steering wheel, and Lane Assist. Another new addition is the centre airbag which is located on the driver side, on the side of the rear seat backrest. This airbag opens towards the centre in the event of an accident, protecting the driver and the front passenger. Additional feature highlights include a digital cockpit with an eight-inch display, composition media audio system with a 6.5-inch monitor, a Bluetooth mobile phone interface, and electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors.

The configurator now starts with the Polo version, and continues with Life, Style, and the R-Line variants. The expanded range of equipment for the Polo Style includes the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. Other exterior features include the distinctive front end with chrome-look crossbars, LED fog lights and 15-inch Ronda alloy wheels. Also, among the expanded range of features is the Park Distance Control system. As for the interior, there is a range of additional details such as the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro (including the image of the caller, coverflow, map view, and slide show), background lighting and the eight-inch infotainment system Ready2Discover, which includes App-Connect Wireless. With Ready2Discover, customers have the option of retrofitting the navigation system as a feature on demand.

The Polo R-Line is for buyers that seek a variant that defines their character. The sporty detailing comes in the form of a striking R design on the bumpers. The front bumper gets high-gloss black cross and longitudinal bars of the air intakes. To further distinguish the R-Line from the other variants, it features a high-gloss black diffuser with chrome-look integrated exhaust panels in the lower part of the vehicle. Additionally, the 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels are now standard. Like the Polo Style, the Polo R-Line comes equipped with the Ready2Discover infotainment system.

In the international market, the Polo is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre TSI engine. The naturally aspirated engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission, while the TSI engine can be had with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. The company is yet to announce the dates for its India debut and we believe it might be introduced sometime later this year or early in 2022.