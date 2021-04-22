CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Volkswagen Polo unveiled: All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,204 Views
    2021 Volkswagen Polo unveiled: All you need to know

    - Volkswagen has built over 18 million units for the global market

    - The sixth-generation facelift claims to offer technologies that are common in higher vehicle classes

    Volkswagen Polo is a popular name in its segment with over 18 million units built for the global market over the years. This time around, the German car manufacturer has globally unveiled the sixth-generation Polo facelift. The company claims that the updated model features technologies that are offered in higher vehicle classes. The company offers the optional assist system IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. This brings together the new predictive ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and Lane Assist – which now comes as standard in every Polo. This new assist system enables partially automated driving.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The standard feature list includes – LED headlights, LED taillight clusters, a multifunction steering wheel, and Lane Assist. Another new addition is the centre airbag which is located on the driver side, on the side of the rear seat backrest. This airbag opens towards the centre in the event of an accident, protecting the driver and the front passenger. Additional feature highlights include a digital cockpit with an eight-inch display, composition media audio system with a 6.5-inch monitor, a Bluetooth mobile phone interface, and electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors. 

    The configurator now starts with the Polo version, and continues with Life, Style, and the R-Line variants. The expanded range of equipment for the Polo Style includes the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. Other exterior features include the distinctive front end with chrome-look crossbars, LED fog lights and 15-inch Ronda alloy wheels. Also, among the expanded range of features is the Park Distance Control system. As for the interior, there is a range of additional details such as the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro (including the image of the caller, coverflow, map view, and slide show), background lighting and the eight-inch infotainment system Ready2Discover, which includes App-Connect Wireless. With Ready2Discover, customers have the option of retrofitting the navigation system as a feature on demand.

    Steering Wheel

    The Polo R-Line is for buyers that seek a variant that defines their character. The sporty detailing comes in the form of a striking R design on the bumpers. The front bumper gets high-gloss black cross and longitudinal bars of the air intakes. To further distinguish the R-Line from the other variants, it features a high-gloss black diffuser with chrome-look integrated exhaust panels in the lower part of the vehicle. Additionally, the 16-inch Valencia alloy wheels are now standard. Like the Polo Style, the Polo R-Line comes equipped with the Ready2Discover infotainment system. 

    In the international market, the Polo is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre TSI engine. The naturally aspirated engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission, while the TSI engine can be had with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. The company is yet to announce the dates for its India debut and we believe it might be introduced sometime later this year or early in 2022.

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Volkswagen
    • Polo
    • Volkswagen Polo
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Skoda Octavia India launch postponed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.27 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.23 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.20 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.27 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.85 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Volkswagen Polo unveiled: All you need to know