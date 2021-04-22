CarWale
    India-bound Skoda Kodiaq - Top 6 exterior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    223 Views
    The updated Skoda Kodiaq will be launched in India this year. It's a major upgrade to the vehicle after four years of its debut here. We've seen new variants and special editions, but a change in the design is for the first time, that this mid-life update will bring in. The SUV sports the Czech carmaker's latest family design language and here are the top six changes to its appearance that make it look more upmarket and fresh.

    1. Tweaked fascia

    Starting with the car's front apron, it has been remodelled with a wider central air intake, which is in turn framed by L-shaped elements on either side with an aluminium insert. Then, the bonnet is also redesigned and the fog lights have been moved a bit lower as well.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Front Three Quarter

    2. Revised grille

    Another evident change is the new and slightly wider hexagonal grille flanked by new LED headlights. It's this new protruding Skoda family grille that easily helps in identifying the Kodiaq as a 2021 model.

    3. Slimmer headlights

    Even the headlight clusters are reshaped, look slimmer, while combining a separate LED module positioned underneath. This helps create a new four-eyed look. Also, adding to the delight of customers, these headlamps use matrix LED technology which is offered as an option.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    4. Sharper tail lamps

    The car also gets revised tail lamps mirroring the slimmed-down look like its counterparts in the front. Interestingly, these tail lights feature crystalline structures while representing a more slender version of the typical Skoda C-shape clusters.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    5. Choice of alloys

    The global model revealed is offered with a wide range of alloy wheels with striking patterns, ranging between 17-20inches. It would be great to have so many options depending on the variant, especially when these wheels have been designed to reduce the drag as well. Of course, the largest 20-inch polished alloys finished in metallic black will be reserved for the sportier RS trim of the Kodiaq.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Front Three Quarter

    6. New spoiler

    Skoda has also installed a new roof-mounted spoiler, which along with the new bumpers helps make the SUV a bit more aerodynamically advanced than before.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Right Front Three Quarter
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Image
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    • Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
