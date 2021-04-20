India-bound Skoda Kodiaq facelift - What to expect

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift recently made its global debut with cosmetic updates, tweaks to its cabin, and feature additions. Here's all that we can expect and predict the Indian model to get, as we await its launch this year.

Exterior

Up front is a larger grille and the SUV gets tweaked LED headlights. It is now equipped with restyled alloy wheels available in varying sizes. Round at the back, the LED tail lights seem slimmer than before and the 'SKODA' badge on the tailgate is carried over. Also, apart from the redesigned front and rear bumpers, there's even a rear spoiler that gets winglets on the sides of the rear windows.

Interior

The cabin of this latest iteration of the Kodiaq has also been updated and gets additional features and equipment. The dashboard, though carried forward from the previous model, comes with contrast stitching, and new textures and patterns, which eventually give it a fresh appeal.

Features

Meanwhile, the feature additions include newly designed leather-wrapped seats equipped with electronic adjustments, ventilation, and even massage functions. Then, there's a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with connected car technology, additional speakers in the front doors, and more. It even gets a multifunction two-spoke steering wheel and LED ambient lighting among several other features.

Engine and Gearbox

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq is globally available with multiple petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine choices include a 1.5-litre TSI (150PS - 148bhp) and a 2.0-litre TSI (190PS - 188bhp) unit. We can expect the latter to be offered in India with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. However, it will be interesting to see if Skoda also plans to offer the more powerful 243bhp version, which is exclusive to the range-topping RS variant.

Competition and Timeline

The Skoda Kodiaq was first introduced in the Indian market in 2016, and we can expect this mid-life facelifted version to be launched in the Indian market during the third quarter of this year. It will then go up against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, and many other SUVs in this segment.