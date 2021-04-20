BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Hi-Lander variant spotted at dealerships ahead of launch

- Likely to be the base variant in the V-Cross model hierarchy

- Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Isuzu India is gearing up to launch the BS6 version of the D-Max V-Cross pick-up in the coming weeks. Ahead of the official launch, the base - Hi-Lander variant has been spotted at a dealership in India.

The V-Cross is likely to be offered in Hi-Lander and a top-spec Z Prestige trim. The low-end variant as seen in the spy shots get basic and plain exteriors such as halogen headlamps, black ORVMs, and steel wheels with covers. It misses out on fog lamps, roof rails, alloy wheels, and chrome inserts on door handles and ORVMs.

Inside the cabin, the Hi-Lander gets a simple single colour dashboard finished in black colour. The three-spoke steering wheel does not get mounted controls and the infotainment system is also given a miss. The HVAC gets manual controls and the instrument cluster is fitted with analogue dials.

Under the hood, this variant could be powered by the BS6 compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. While an automatic transmission could be on the cards, the all-wheel-drive configuration is unlikely to be offered with the Hi-Lander variant.

Image Source