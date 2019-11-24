Please Tell Us Your City

India-bound new generation Honda City to be unveiled tomorrow

November 24, 2019, 06:31 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
-This is the fifth generation for the Honda City in India 

-It is expected to get a new design and updated petrol engines 

The new generation India-bound Honda City will be unveiled in Thailand tomorrow. Expected to come to India in 2020, it will be fifth generation for the domestic market and is expected to get a new design as well as new petrol engines. 

Test vehicles of this new Honda City have already been spotted in India and from those we can see a new design for the sedan is in line to the likes of the new Civic, Accord and of course the Amaze sedan. Design highlights are expected to include LED light packages, beige interiors, shark fin antenna as well as a new design for the alloy wheels. 

This next generation car is expected to be powered by a set of new petrol engines of which one is expected to be offered with mild hybrid technology. India is also expected to get a BS6 compliant diesel engine as a part of package. 

India is expected to get this new Honda City in 2020 and it will continue to rival the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Hyundai Verna.

