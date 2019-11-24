Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 - Now in pictures

The much-awaited Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV was recently revealed, and is expected to be launched globally in the second half of 2020. The Mercedes-Maybach represents the best of the company whether it is a luxurious design, materials, features or tech. The GLS 600 is exactly this with even more opulence and extravagance. Here's its picture gallery that details its exterior and interior.

The GLS 600 is huge and boasts of a lot of bling. Dominated by a larger Maybach-styled chrome grille, the bumper gets a large end-to-end chrome grille and a thick chrome frame on the skid plate.

Like the regular GLS, there are sculpted lines on the bonnet, and even in profile it shows a bit of resemblance with the squared wheel arches and the roof rails.

Yet, there's a new chrome B-pillar and the brand's logo on the D-pillar. Then, the massive SUV rides on humongous 23-inch multi-spoke wheels, which are an option for buyers to add that extra bling.

At the back too, chrome bezels on the tail lamps, a chrome strip connecting the reflectors and new tailpipe trim elements emphasize the model's identity as a Mercedes-Maybach.

Mercedes has made all efforts to give that premium touch of luxury. The two outer rear seats can be electronically converted into reclining seats, while the padded areas and the dashboard are draped in Nappa leather.

Standard features include an electronic panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with an opaque roller blind and massaging seats that are heated and ventilated.

Furthermore, the optional four-seater version comes with a fixed centre console. There are extending, folding tables and even a refrigerator with space for champagne bottles, silver champagne flutes and more.

An optional Air Balance package is also offered with the Maybach GLS 600. This gets a dedicated fragrance - the white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea.

There's a signature wide display featuring the instrument cluster. Meanwhile, the media display comes with two 12.3-inch screens as standard and is equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system.

The SUV will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine tuned to churn out 542bhp and 730Nm of peak torque. This mill comes mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

This motor is also combined with the 48-volt system EQ Boost, which temporarily offers an additional 250Nm of torque and 21bhp output.

Upon its launch, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will compete with the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and even the Maserati Levante.