2019 LA Auto Show: Next-gen Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 breaks cover

The new-gen Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has been unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The model is based on the new Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class that was unveiled earlier this year. The company has also revealed the GLS based Maybach SUV, details of which are available here.

Propelling the new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo v8 petrol powertrain that produces 602bhp and 850Nm of torque. The EQ boost starter-generator helps the model produce an additional 22bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission duties on the model are taken care of by a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. Speeds of 0-100kmph can be attained in just 4.2 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top-speed of 250kmph.

In the styling department, the next-gen Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 features the signature Panamericana design grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, flared wheel arches and quad exhaust tips at the rear. Also on offer are 23-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the latest iteration of the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 comes equipped with features such as a four-zone climate control, Burmester music system, AMG Sports pedals, Black Nappa leather, ambient lighting, AMG front seats and a flat bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters.