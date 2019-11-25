BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga spotted testing

- The BS6 Ertiga diesel might happen after the norms officially kick in

- Will get the 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines in BS6 guise

Maruti Suzuki is currently busy working on the BS6 version of their present line-up. We have already seen many smaller models from Maruti’s stable switch to the BS6 petrol engines but what we are yet to see is when and how the carmaker will bring the BS6 diesel version of their vehicles. Spotted here is the current-gen Ertiga undergoing testing for BS6 engines and this time joining the petrol motor on test here is the prototype with a DDiS badge.

Powertrain options on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga at the moment include a BS4 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 105bhp and 138Nm of torque while the latter puts out 94bhp and 225Nm of torque. We think that the in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel will be reworked to comply with the new norm contrary to the rumours of the Fiat-sourced 1.6-litre diesel. However, it is believed that we will have to wait a bit longer for the BS6 compliant diesel engine from Maruti. Because the reworked engine won’t arrive until the new norms kick in next year.

So, we expect the BS6 Ertiga to arrive in the market only by the end of 2020. More details of the BS6 Maruti Suzuki models will be revealed in coming months.

